Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The mayor threw out the city’s official definition on his first day in office and has made antagonizing Israel’s leader a hallmark of his administration.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his plan to combat antisemitism in New York to resounding ambivalence from the city’s Jewish leaders on Tuesday, as the chief executive announced new funding and education drives to address a problem Hizzoner refuses to define and erases any mention of anti-Israel hostility.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani released his plan to combat antisemitism in New York to resounding ambivalence from the city’s Jewish leaders on Tuesday, as the chief executive announced new funding and education drives to address a problem Hizzoner refuses to define and erases any mention of anti-Israel hostility.
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