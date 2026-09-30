Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
They’re singing about it in Omaha; they’re building a second one in Atlanta, but in Chicago and Kansas City they’re already closing.
Published:
Updated:
When the siren song of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for government grocery stores made it half-way across the country to Omaha, Mayor John Ewing was inspired to put words to music and lifted his voice in reply.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
When the siren song of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for government grocery stores made it half-way across the country to Omaha, Mayor John Ewing was inspired to put words to music and lifted his voice in reply.
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