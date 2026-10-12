Florida Secures Arrest Warrant for ‘Communist Dictator of Cuba, Raúl Castro’
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
The mayor has announced a review of police powers that unions representing the NYPD say will leave the city less safe.
Published:
Updated:
A review of police powers announced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani will drive cops out of the city and leave it less safe, according to police unions.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By STEPHEN MOORE|
By JOHN STEELE GORDON|
By LUKE FUNK|
A review of police powers announced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani will drive cops out of the city and leave it less safe, according to police unions.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime