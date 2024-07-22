The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Manchin Calls for ‘Mini-Primary’ After Biden Exits, Says He Will Not Challenge ‘Far Left’ Harris

Asked if Ms. Harris is ‘too far left,’ the West Virginia senator replies without hesitation: “Absolutely.”

AP/Mariam Zuhaib, file
Senator Manchin at the Capitol, September 20, 2022. AP/Mariam Zuhaib, file
SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

Senator Manchin, who has decided not to run for president after a few hours of speculation, is calling on the Democratic Party to hold a “mini-primary” to choose the nominee, instead of just anointing Vice President Harris. 

“The Democratic Party has gone too far left. The Republican Party has coalesced around Donald Trump on the far right. In the middle, where do you go?” Mr. Manchin said on CBS News. 

He said there should be a “vigorous … three-week primary process.”

Mr. Manchin says the vice president has not earned the nomination, and that it is wrong for her to simply be chosen so quickly. “No one else is willing to speak up. Everyone else is saying: ‘Well, we’re falling behind, guess we’re gonna get in line,’” Mr. Manchin said.

The senator admitted that he had been “pursuing” a possible presidential bid himself after President Biden got out of the race on Sunday, though ultimately it went nowhere. He called the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, Donna Brazile, to inquire about how he might be able to run, and she informed him that he had to be a registered member of the party. 

“I am not going to be a candidate for president,” Mr. Manchin, who is now an independent, announced on Monday. During an interview with MSNBC, the senator said he wanted to see a governor take up the mantle, not Ms. Harris. He said he was partial to the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, the Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear, the North Carolina governor, Roy Cooper, Governor Whitmer, and the Illinois governor, J.B. Pritzker. 

Mr. Manchin did not commit to supporting Ms. Harris as the presidential candidate, saying he — like many Americans — wants to see more bipartisanship and moderation. “I wanna see what her platform is and her positions, I want to see where she lands on that,” Mr. Manchin said. When asked by CBS News’ Gayle King if Ms. Harris was “too far left,” Mr. Manchin said: “Absolutely. She knows that.”

SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use