Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets a Red Carpet Welcome From the Times

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s blowout profile in the New York Times Magazine is a remarkable rapprochement between the MAGA heretic and the Gray Lady. The piece purports to explain “How the Georgia congresswoman went from the president’s loudest cheerleader to his loudest Republican critic.” Ms. Greene for her part laments that she was “just so naive” as to yoke her political fate to that of the 47th president.

The Times’s Robert Draper calls Ms. Greene “Trump’s most notorious acolyte in Congress” who had “adopted his unrepentant pugilism as her own.” Now, though, she is full of regret that “Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong.” Ms. Greene has now “suddenly lost all appetite for vengeance,” and the Times is there to celebrate her “irrevocable break” from her “political godfather.”

It cannot be but headspinning to see Ms. Greene portrayed as something of a Republican dissident who is, in her own words, “like, radioactive” to both parties. She claims that she has “matured” and “developed depth” since, say, ranting about “Jewish space lasers.” Her recent libel — that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza — suggests that her development still has a way to go. She tried to strip $500 million in funding for the Jewish state.

No wonder the Times loves her. The words “Israel” or “Jews” are nowhere to be found in Mr. Draper’s opus, puzzling omissions given that his employer has run multiple stories on Ms. Greene’s vexed relation with the Jews and the Jewish state. None of those tough questions made it into Ms. Greene’s glow-up this week. Also uncontested was Ms. Greene’s support for Russia or her conviction that Mr. Trump won the 2020 election.

Ms. Greene’s ire at Mr. Trump appears to flow not so much from principle as, for lack of a better word, vibes. She cites the administration’s handling of the disclosure of information relating to Jeffrey Epstein, telling Mr. Draper that “Epstein was everything.” She adds that Mr. Trump knows that he “he has a woman problem.” After Mr. Trump called her a “traitor” last month, she wondered “Am I going to get murdered, or one of my kids?”

It’s not our intention to minimize this period of tribulation for Ms. Greene — or her stated desire “to be more like Christ.” The Times, though, appears to harbor hardly any skepticism about Ms. Greene’s transformations after, as Mr. Draper puts it, years when she “took a back seat to no one when it came to reactionary rhetoric.” Mr. Draper admits that “on one level nothing had changed” — except her falling out with Mr. Trump.

Last month Mr. Draper wrote of Ms. Greene that “in Homeric fashion, the ultimate MAGA warrior laid down her sword and limped home to Rome, Georgia” — Romes of any sort, of course, being a twinkle in no one’s eyes when the blind bard sang of Achilles and Odysseus. Mr. Draper quotes an associate of Ms. Greene’s who reckons that “her only immediate aim is to try and enjoy life” — and, we imagine, her red carpet from the Gray Lady.