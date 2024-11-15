Mark Zuckerberg Tries His Hand at Hip-Hop With Release of Song in Tribute to His Wife

The Meta CEO’s cover of Lil Jon’s “Get Low” marks the latest chapter in his ‘Zuckaissance.’

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg has crossed over from the tech scene to the music scene, recording an acoustic take on a popular hip-hop song as an anniversary gift to his wife.

The tech titan recently recorded and released a cover version of Rapper Lil Jon’s 2002 hit “Get Low.” Mr. Zuckerberg collaborated in the studio with the rapper and producer T-Pain to record the track for his wife, Priscilla Chan, reworking the song as a love ballad.

“‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary, the Facebook founder writes on Instagram. “This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P.”

The track features Mr. Zuckerberg’s voice auto tuned while he sings the raunchy lyrics. Since being posted on the music streaming platform under the moniker, “Z-Pain.”

The musical collaboration is just the latest in a series of events in which Mr. Zuckerberg appears to be going through a period of reinvention. In recent months, he’s eschewed his trademark gray hoodie and opted to rock designer streetwear, including gold chains and oversized sweatshirts, and has looked noticeably tanner.

The 40-year-old has also taken on a more adventurous and carefree lifestyle, with new hobbies like aviation, surfing, and mixed martial arts.

“Welcome to the Zuckaissance,” proclaimed a recent headline from The Times of London.

Arwa Mahdawi, a columnist for The Guardian, wrote in April that Mr. Zuckerberg’s re-brand might be a calculated business move.

“A cynic might consider … that this is part of a wider strategic overhaul of the tech mogul’s public image,” she writes. “Meta is embroiled in an anti-monopoly lawsuit and is being sued by dozens of states alleging that Facebook and Instagram are exploiting children to boost profits.”

“Far better, don’t you think, that we all talk about how handsome a bearded Zuck would be rather than dwell on Meta’s less attractive business practices?”