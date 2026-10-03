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By MATTHEW RICE|
New law targets AI-driven dynamic pricing as other states move to follow suit — and senators demand answers from Kroger.
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Maryland has become the first state in the nation to outlaw “surveillance pricing” in grocery stores, with its Protection from Predatory Pricing Act taking effect on October 1.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Maryland has become the first state in the nation to outlaw “surveillance pricing” in grocery stores, with its Protection from Predatory Pricing Act taking effect on October 1.
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