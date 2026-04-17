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The New York Sun
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Mass Convictions in Nigerian Terror Trials Raise Hope of Government Commitment To Tackling Anti-Christian Violence

Of 508 cases presented to the Federal High Court, Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi announced 386 convictions, with just 10 discharged or acquitted and more trials to come.

FILE: Nigerian Catholic worshippers pray during morning mass at Kano, Nigeria.
FILE: Nigerian Catholic worshippers pray during morning mass at Kano, Nigeria. Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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