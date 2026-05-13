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The New York Sun
Politics

Massie Hit With Hush Money Allegation as Primary Against Trump-Backed Challenger Enters Final Stretch

A former girlfriend alleges Mr. Massie offered her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination complaint against a Republican ally with whom he helped her get a job.

Representative Thomas Massie walks to the House chamber amid debate on President Trump's signature tax and spending bill on July 2, 2025.
Representative Thomas Massie walks to the House chamber amid debate on President Trump's signature tax and spending bill on July 2, 2025. Scott Applewhite/AP
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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