Mayor Adams Charged With Bribery, Fraud as Part of Sweeping Indictment That Lays Out Turkish Government Contribution Scheme

The mayor is also accused of covering up receiving red carpet treatment overseas.

Mayor Adams at City Hall, in front of a painting of Alexander Hamilton, on June 11, 2024 at New York City.
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
The federal indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams was unsealed and released to the public on Thursday, confirming weeks of speculation that he would be charged with accepting illegal foreign campaign donations from Turkish officials. It was also learned that he accepted lavish travel gifts including stays at posh hotel suites.

Mayor Adams was charged with bribery and fraud in addition to accepting overseas donations for his political campaign.

The indictment, issued by the Southern District of New York, alleges that he sought out and received “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals” and that the trail of corruption continued after his inauguration.

“Adams soon began preparing for his next election, including by planning to solicit more illegal contributions and granting requests from those who supported his 2021 mayoral campaign,” reads a line from the unsealed indictment which also alleges that he defrauded the City of New York by funneling illegal foreign donations through straw donors based in America.

Mayor Adams is also described as a seasoned world traveler and that he took a large amount of gifts from a ““senior official in the Turkish diplomatic establishment.”

Among the gifts he received were described as “free rooms at opulent hotels, free meals at high-end restaurants and free luxurious entertainment while in Turkey.”

The mayor is also alleged to have tried to cover up the receiving of the red carpet treatment he got overseas by paying  “a nominal fee to create the appearance of having paid for travel that was in fact heavily discounted” and deleted messages with co-conspirators.

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

