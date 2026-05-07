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The New York Sun
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Mayor Bass Takes Heat Over Wildfire Record in Fiery First L.A. Debate

Spencer Pratt, whose home burned in the Palisades fire, leads the charge against Bass, citing drained reservoirs and a faltering homelessness strategy.

Mayor Karen Bass came under sustained fire during the one-hour debate, with both rivals scrutinizing her response to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.
Mayor Karen Bass came under sustained fire during the one-hour debate, with both rivals scrutinizing her response to the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Via X
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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