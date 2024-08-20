Media Delivers 84 Percent Positive Coverage For Harris, 89 Percent Negative On Trump, Analysis Finds

Despite the honeymoon, public sentiment may not align with the media narrative.

Vice President Harris has enjoyed unprecedentedly positive media coverage since stepping in to replace President Biden as the Democratic Party’s favored 2024 candidate, according to a new analysis.

Ms. Harris’s coverage has been overwhelmingly positive, with 84 percent of reports casting her in a favorable light, the analysis by the Media Research Center (MRC) found. Conversely, President Trump has faced a barrage of negative media attention as the Republican nominee, with 89 percent of his coverage on CBS, NBC, and ABC networks being negative.

“Not only has Harris received 66 percent more airtime than former President Donald Trump, but the spin of Harris’s coverage has been more positive (84 percent) than any other major party nominee, even as Trump’s coverage has been nearly entirely hostile (89 percent negative),” the MRC wrote.

The disparity extends to the broader Democratic and Republican tickets. The analysis shows that the Harris-Walz ticket has enjoyed 82 percent positive press, while the Trump-Vance ticket has been subjected to 90 percent negative coverage.

Despite the honeymoon, public sentiment may not align with the media narrative. A Rasmussen Reports poll indicates that 60 percent of likely voters believe the media favors the candidate they want to win, with 57 percent identifying Ms. Harris as the beneficiary of such bias.

“As the Democratic National Convention begins, the Big Three evening newscasts have delivered Kamala Harris the most positive start to a general election campaign of any presidential nominee in recent memory. Not only is she getting the most coverage, she’s also getting by far the most positive press,” MRC’s Rich Noyes wrote.