​​Medvedev Says Greenland Could Join Russia as Trump Presses U.S. Claim

President Trump “needs to hurry” if he wants to acquire Greenland before the island decides to join Russia, Moscow’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev speculated.

“Trump needs to hurry. According to unverified information, in a few days there could be a sudden referendum, at which the entire 55,000-strong Greenland could vote to join Russia. And then that’s it. No new little stars on the (U.S.) flag,” Interfax quoted Mr. Medvedev as saying.

The rhetoric plays into Mr. Trump’s prediction that Russia or China could take over Greenland if the United States does, but there is nothing that indicates that Greenland will hold a referendum to become part of Russia.

Fox News reported that Mr. Trump said on Sunday that if the U.S. doesn’t acquire Greenland, “Russia or China will and I am not letting that happen. I would love to make a deal with them. That’s easier. But one way or another, we are gonna have Greenland.”

Mr. Trump said he hasn’t made an offer to Denmark to acquire Greenland, but that they should “make the deal because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over. Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? You know what their defense is? Two dog sleds.”

Mr. Trump reiterated that Russian and Chinese destroyers and submarines are “all over the place. We’re not going to let that happen, and if it affects NATO, then it affects NATO. But, you know, they need us more than we need them, I will tell you that right now.”

The White House later posted a picture on X showing Mr. Trump looking out at a window with Greenland in the background. “Tap to monitor the situation,” the post read.

The Danish Foreign Policy committee meanwhile held another meeting in Copenhagen on Tuesday to discuss the Kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. in the wake of Mr. Trump’s threats to take over Greenland.

A number of U.S. Senators and House Representatives are due to meet with Danish and Greenlandic officials in Copenhagen on Friday, including Chris Coons, Thom Tillis, Jeanne Shaheen, Dick Durbin, Gregory Meeks, Madeleine Dean, Sara Jacobs and Lisa Murkowski.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met with his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, on Monday, stressing that only Greenland and Denmark should decide the island’s future.

“We will only strengthen security in the North Atlantic when we work together, in solidarity and united. So with regard to the issues that concern Greenland and Denmark, it is up to Greenland and Denmark to decide and it is up to people in Greenland to decide,” Mr. Wadephul said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the president “has not set a timeline but it’s definitely a priority for him,” to acquire Greenland.

“I think the president was very clear last night. He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland because he feels if we do not then it will eventually be acquired or even perhaps hostilely taken over by either China or Russia, which is not a good thing for the United States or for Europe or for Greenland as well,” Mrs. Leavitt said.

“Let’s not forget, it would not just be in the best interest of the United States but perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland as well to be a part of the United States and protected by the United States,” she added.