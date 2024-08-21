Meet the Real-Life ‘Swiftie for Trump’ Who Hopes To Embolden Fellow Fans To Support Conservatives

Jessica Piwowarczyk shot to fame this week when Trump shared an image of her wearing a homemade T-shirt.

Jessica Piwowarczyk — the non-AI generated “Swiftie for Trump” featured in President Trump’s viral post on Truth Social — is using her new spotlight to draw out fellow conservative Taylor Swift fans.

“Listen, I know that Taylor’s a leftist,” she tells the Sun. “A lot of people are saying Taylor Swift hates Trump. I know everyone knows that. But this is about Swifties. This is a movement for the fans.”

The 19-year-old student at Concordia University was thrust into the limelight this week when the 45th president posted a photo of her wearing a homemade “Swifties for Trump” T-shirt on his social media platform. He also posted several images of other women wearing similar pro-Trump, pro-Swift swag.

However, the image of Ms. Piwowarczyk appeared to be the only real one of the bunch. The rest of the pictures depicting so-called were artificially generated.

The post sent liberal Swifties into a tailspin, and prompted the co-founder of pro-Harris advocacy group, “Swifties for Kamala,” to clap back, claiming, “There is a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala.” Others even called for their beloved pop singer to sue the former president.

Now, Ms. Piwowarczyk is selling copies of her widely seen “Swifties for Trump” shirt on Etsy in the hopes of inspiring others to proudly tout their pro-Swift, pro-Trump loyalty — and she is already seeing an outpouring of support (as well as the emergence of several copy-cat accounts selling similar merchandise).

“It’s been so rewarding to have so many girls reach out to me privately and say, ‘Listen, I am a Swiftie and I am a conservative and I am so happy that you’re starting this,’” she tells the Sun.

Ms. Piwowarczyk’s political views were guided by her conservative upbringing in Wisconsin and her father’s 20-year-long career in law enforcement, she tells the Sun. Her family, she notes, instilled in her “a value of adherence to the law and order system in our country.”

By her teenage years, she was spearheading the establishment of her high school’s Young America’s Foundation chapter — the first of its kind in the state of Wisconsin.

The recent media attention, she says, “popped out of nowhere.” And like many in the public eye, she has been subject to hateful messages and negativity. “There’s a lot of hate, especially from the left and from more liberal Swifties. It’s been pretty brutal,” she says.

What she finds to be most disappointing, she says, is that she would probably “be good friends with these girls if politics weren’t an issue or if we could look past our differences.”

“It just makes me want to reach out more and just reduce the divide,” she adds. “I just want them to realize that this really isn’t about politics necessarily. It’s about being able to reach out and be open minded.”

She even likens the negativity she is facing to Ms. Swift’s brush with media scrutiny in 2017 — “I’m like, wow, I’m getting a little taste of her experience right now,” she says.

Back in 2017, Ms. Swift was involved in an online feud with rapper Kanye West after he published a song featuring a crude reference to the pop star and claimed he had received her blessing beforehand. The public dispute is believed to have prompted the creation of her Reputation album which features hit songs “Look What You Made Me Do,” “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” and “I Did Something Bad.”

So what’s next for the budding political activist? Pushing Swifties — of all political orientations — to register to vote.

“I looked it up today and like 44 percent of the United States’ population identifies as Swifties. That’s a crazy amount of people. If we could inspire, even just a fraction of that, to turn up to the polls, that would be amazing,” Ms. Piwowarczyk says.