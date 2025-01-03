Meghan Markle’s Martha Stewart-esque rebrand — in which she adopts a new traditional wife, or “trad wife” persona in a Netflix series where she prepares glamorous food — has been met with lively criticism. But could the Duchess of Sussex’s carefully considered reimagining end up winning her some fans?

The former “Suits” co-star unveiled her pivot into homemaking on Thursday with the release of a trailer for her new Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan.” The two minute preview, which is set to the popular tune “Do You Believe In Magic?,” follows Ms. Markle as she waltzes through her garden, garnishes a fruit-filled layer cake, and even stops by a beehive to harvest fresh honey — all while perfectly manicured and accessorized, with not a fly-away hair.

The eight-episode program, which is set to drop on January 15, is described by Netflix as an “inspiring series” that “reimagines the genre” of lifestyle programming, “blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends.” Ms. Markle, who is also the producer, will be shown “embracing playfulness over perfection” and highlighting “how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” Netflix writes.

Ms. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a lucrative Netflix deal in 2020 which some observers valued at $100 million (some estimates were far lower), but the content produced has only succeeded in garnering audience and attention if the couple criticizes the British royal family. “With Love, Meghan” appears to be another attempt to connect with global viewers without revisiting the ongoing feud that has made the Duchess of Sussex so famous.

The Duke and Duchess also had a multimillion dollar podcast deal with Spotify, but it was canceled after, the Wall Street Journal reported, the couple was unproductive. Bill Simmons, a Spotify executive, called them “grifters”.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Serge Normant, Kadi Lee and Myka Harris attend the Launch of Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness at Gjelina on November 14, 2024 at Venice, California. Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness

Like many of Ms. Markle’s other endeavors, the new Netflix program also gets a star-powered boost from a few of Ms. Markle’s B- and C-list celebrity friends, like actress Mindy Kaling and the Duchess’s former “Suits” co-star, Abigail Spencer, who are featured in the trailer.

Ms. Markle’s venture into the art of homemaking comes amid a growing social media culture focused on a new type of influencer — married women living traditional, family-focused lives. These women, trending as “trad wives,” showcase their lives online by overseeing all manner of domestic responsibilities, from milking cows to making butter and cheese for their children.

Although these influencers often face criticism from those who disapprove of their old-style life choices, they have managed to pick up quite a sizable — and loyal — following online. Some of the most well-known traditional wives, such as a 22-year-old model, Nara Smith, or ballerina-turned-farm-wife, beauty pageant winner, and mother of 8, Hannah Neeleman, boast tens of millions of followers across their social media platforms.

With Ms. Markle’s housemaking at the center of her new show, she appears well-positioned to appeal to trad-wife-friendly audiences. The show’s trailer has already made a splash online, though perhaps not the way Ms. Markle intended.

(L-R) Ella Nelson and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 at Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

“Celebrity reality series are meant to make you want to be part of a gang,” posts British journalist, Dan Wootton, on X. “But after watching the Netflix trailer for ‘With Love, Meghan,’ there’s nothing I want to do less than hang out with Ms Markle’s contrived and fake Hollywood woketopians. The irony is that she thinks this series is going to change everything when it will actually make her even more globally despised.”

An aide to former British prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, offered his two cents in a wry quip: “Meghan Markle Netflix Trailer Shows Her Super Normal Life in ‘With Love, Meghan’ — filmed in a $8 million farmhouse, standing in for her $14.65 million Montecito mansion.” Nile Gardiner wrote on X, linking a news article about Ms. Markle’s show.

Even here in her native America, where she’s received more public support than she has in the UK, the California-born duchess is having trouble catching a break. Political commentator Meghan McCain, daughter of Senator McCain, denounced the trailer as “highly curated, produced and out of touch” and suggested Ms. Markle bring fresh food to people in low income neighborhoods. “Do something to help people instead of your ego,” she wrote on X.

The sentiment was shared by a former senior advisor to RFK Jr., Link Lauren, who joked that, “the world is on fire, but Meghan Markle is here to teach us how to make gourmet donuts and fancy flower arrangements.” In a follow-up post, Mr. Lauren claimed he “woke up this morning to DMs from two British members of parliament saying they agree with me.”

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show features beautiful floral arrangements. Netflix

Not all of the feedback was negative, however. Senior lifestyle reporter for Metro UK, Courtney Pochin, lauded Ms. Markle’s new look, writing: “Meghan Markle was born to be a luxury lifestyle girlie. I love this for her.” Personal brand strategist Dru Powell declared: “Love this for Meghan meanwhile the racists are out here seething.”

A popular X user, Chris Evans, who has over a quarter of a million followers, came to Ms. Markle’s defense by making fun of her critics: “The group of haggard, homely looking middle aged white women that allegedly hate Meghan Markle seem to flock to every thing she does like white on rice,” he wrote on X. “Are they okay? They seem unwell.”