Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Denounced as ‘Disaster Tourists’ by ‘Family Ties’ Star Justine Bateman for ‘Photo Op’ During LA Wildfires

Actress and filmmaker accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of exploiting tragedy for publicity.

CBS News
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry perform good works with cameras rolling. CBS News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of using the LA wildfires for a “photo op” and dubbed “disaster tourists” after the controversial duke and duchess consoled displaced victims with local TV news crews chronicling their performance of good works.

In a broadcast on Fox11 Los Angeles on Friday, Ms. Markle was seen wearing a protective mask and LA Dodgers ball cap– which she’s worn in previous appearances in casual attire– handing out parcels of food, and then comforting one victim in the Palisades area. The imagery troubled the outspoken actress and filmmaker, Justine Bateman, who expressed her feelings in a post on X.

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show features beautiful floral arrangements. Netflix

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved,” Ms. Bateman wrote in the post, along with footage of Ms. Markle and the Prince visiting a relief center stationed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

“They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

Ms. Bateman, who is beloved for her role in the 1980s sitcom, “Family Ties” and is the sister of “Ozark” star Jason Bateman, resides in the Hollywood Hills, which has also been affected by the raging wildfires.

(L-R) Ella Nelson and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 at Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Ms. Markle and Prince Harry, who famously “stepped back” from their work as “senior royals” in 2020, relocated with Ms. Merkle to Montecito, a tony Coastal enclave near Santa Barbara, currently threatened by power outages and evacuations, according to a report from The Independent. The couple’s mansion, now valued at almost $30 million, remains unscathed.

The royal couple went to the relief center with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo during what was supposed to be an anonymous visit, although cameras were rolling.

“We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl, and people were very happy to see them,” Mr. Gordo said.

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

