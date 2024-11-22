Meghan McCain Admits She Voted for Her Father, John McCain — in 2024 Presidential Election

She says the Vice President Harris never gave her a ‘reason’ to support her.

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain says she voted for a Republican presidential nominee in the 2024 election, just not one that was on the ticket in the last decade. Instead, she wrote in her father, the late Senator John McCain.

Ms. McCain has not been secret about her low opinion of President Trump, and she previously shared that she would not vote for him or Vice President Harris in the 2024 election.

During an interview with journalist Katie Couric on her podcast “Next Question, Ms. McCain said, “I wrote in my dad. Is that cliché?”

“People are so mad at me, Katie, mad that I didn’t vote either way,” she added. “And I was like, I have such Christian guilt at night, and I don’t want anything on my conscience with any of it. And I just can never vote for Trump. I can’t do it. I could never explain it to my children.”

Ms. McCain said she had hoped Ms. Harris would “give me a reason to vote for her,” but she “just felt like it never happened,” and there were “some questions that she just couldn’t answer.”

Pointing to her “pro-life” and “pretty hardcore conservative” values, she added that Governor Walz was “too extreme” and “actually scared me a lot more than [Ms. Harris] did.”

“He’s very radical on abortion…And I felt like he was cosplaying as a Republican to try and get my vote,” Ms. McCain added.

The McCain family has been critical of Trump since his 2016 run for the White House when he mocked McCain’s military career and time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral in 2018, and he later expressed frustration the McCain family did not send him a “thank you” for authorizing the state funeral.

At an event in 2019, Trump said, “I wasn’t a fan of John McCain. I have to be honest. I’ve never liked him much.”

In 2020, Cindy McCain, the wife of the late senator, endorsed President Biden, whom she said “represents to me the kinds of values and integrity and courage that we want in a president.”

After the 2020 election, both McCains celebrated Mr. Biden’s victory over Trump.