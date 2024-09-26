Melania Trump Says ‘Vile’ Language Aimed at Her Husband From Press, Democrats Led to Assassination Attempts

‘This needs to stop,’ the former first lady says. ‘The country needs to unite.’

The former first lady, Melania Trump, surfaced after two years of silence in a new interview on Thursday and called out the press for their “quiet” downplay of the two assassination attempts against her husband, President Trump.

“I had a lot of questions. What’s going on? This is not normal. And is it really shocking that all this egregious violence goes against my husband,” she said. “Especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as a ‘threat to democracy,’ calling him vile names. They [are] only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power [to] all of these people that want to do harm to him.”

“This needs to stop. This needs to stop,” she said. “The country needs to unite.”

The comments were made on Fox News Channel during a sit-down interview with Fox and Friends anchor, Ainsley Earhardt. It was Mrs. Trump’s first television interview since 2022. She also weighed in on the current state of America and harshly criticized the Biden-Harris administration, saying their record “speaks for itself.”

She told Ms. Earhardt : “The country is suffering. People are not able to buy usual necessities for their families. We have wars going on around the world. Soldiers are dying. They were dying under this administration because of weak leadership. The border is open and dangerous. A lot of fentanyl is coming over, killing our youth. It’s very hard to see.”

She also commented on how the country was much stronger under her husband’s leadership.

“[The economy] it’s really not great. Inflation is high, and if we compare these four years under this administration to four years under my husband as commander in chief, he led the country through peace, through strength. And the border was safer than ever before. We didn’t have any wars. People were prospering. They had jobs. They could support their families, so I think the American people need to decide what they really want,” Mrs. Trump said.

During the brief taped interview to promote her new memoir, Mrs. Trump recounted the moments she learned about the two assassination attempts on Trump’s life.

“I ran to the TV, and I [rewound] it, and I watched it,” she said, referring to the first attempt by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks at a campaign rally at Butler, Pennsylvania. “I didn’t really see [it] live, but maybe, you know, three minutes, a few minutes later. But when I saw it, I, you know, it was only… Nobody really knew yet. Because when you see him on the floor and don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”

She also gave credit to Secret Service agents for a “fantastic” job in protecting her husband.

“I think both of the events, they were really miracles,” she said. “If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. How… like that much, and he could, you know, he could not be with us.”