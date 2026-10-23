Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The first lady describes the situation in Oleshky as ‘dire’ with severe shortages of food, water, and electricity.
Published:
Updated:
The White House says the first lady, Melania Trump, has secured a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in one southern Ukraine city to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare for a civilian evacuation.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The White House says the first lady, Melania Trump, has secured a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in one southern Ukraine city to allow for humanitarian aid to enter and to prepare for a civilian evacuation.
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