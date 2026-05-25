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The New York Sun
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Memorial Day Highlights the Importance of the Military Uniform

The uniform is a far more effective means of transforming a group of individuals into a collective organism than an oath or a written doctrine.

U.S. Army Brigadier General Matthew W. Brown's new rank is placed on his uniform by his family in July 2022 in a ceremony in Fort Hood, Texas.
U.S. Army Brigadier General Matthew W. Brown's new rank is placed on his uniform by his family in July 2022 in a ceremony in Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby via Wikimedia Commons

VIVEK NAGRANI

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