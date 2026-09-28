Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
New York’s ambitious City Council Speaker has staked out artificial intelligence as her next regulatory campaign — setting herself in contrast to an aging slate of Washington lawmakers.
The leader of New York’s City Council is bringing Silicon Valley to Manhattan — whether the tech bros like it or not.
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By DANIEL McCARTHY|
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The leader of New York’s City Council is bringing Silicon Valley to Manhattan — whether the tech bros like it or not.
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