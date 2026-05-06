Search
The New York Sun
Foreign

Mental Health and Assisted Suicide: The Growing Legal and Ethical Battle Across Borders

‘Every month of delay is another month of suffering that I am told I must simply endure,’ says one woman seeking assisted suicide because she is bipolar.

Claire Elyse Brosseau is a 49-year-old Toronto woman diagnosed with bipolar 1 disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and disordered eating.
Claire Elyse Brosseau is a 49-year-old Toronto woman diagnosed with bipolar 1 disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and disordered eating. Via Facebook
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp