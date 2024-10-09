Michael Jackson Told Lisa Marie Presley He Was ‘Still a Virgin’ at 35 When They Started Dating

Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, has disclosed a surprising detail about her relationship with singer Michael Jackson, saying he told her he was “still a virgin” when they first met — even though he was 35 years old at the time.

Using a series of recordings left behind by Presley, who died in January 2023, her daughter, Riley Keough, has compiled a memoir titled “From Here to the Great Unknown,” released on Tuesday.

“He told me he was still a virgin,” Presley says in the book. “I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened.”

She added: “I was terrified, because I didn’t want to make the wrong move. When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. The physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at. I had thought that maybe we wouldn’t do anything until we got married, but he said, ‘I’m not waiting!’”

The relationship between Presley, then 26, and Jackson caught the world off guard when they married in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 1994, merely 20 days after Presley’s divorce from Danny Keough.

“In the beginning, I thought he was simply lonely and could use a friend. But it became clear he was pursuing me,” Presley recounts. Jackson confessed feeling “devastated” upon learning of her marriage to Danny, believing she should have been with him instead.