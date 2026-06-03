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The New York Sun
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Michigan Church Sues Township for Limiting How Many Congregants Can Attend Its Services and How Many Events It Can Hold

The lawsuit accuses the township of acting in a ‘draconian manner to severely curtail or outright prohibit religious activity.’

Tarrington Church is suing Windsor Township in Michigan, accusing town officials of trying to 'severely curtail' religious activity.
Tarrington Church is suing Windsor Township in Michigan, accusing town officials of trying to 'severely curtail' religious activity. Via Tarrington Church
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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