New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
‘You’re gonna find out that this guy is not what he says he is. He is actually selling the best con I think I’ve ever seen.’
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The Democratic and Republican candidates in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers — had an especially ugly debate on Thursday night as the two men threw personal insults and attacked each other for their records on various issues, including the war in Iran, President Trump’s tariffs, and American support for Israel.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
The Democratic and Republican candidates in this year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers — had an especially ugly debate on Thursday night as the two men threw personal insults and attacked each other for their records on various issues, including the war in Iran, President Trump’s tariffs, and American support for Israel.
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