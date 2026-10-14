In the late 1990s and 2000s I saw the Rolling Stones in concert many times, more than I can reliably count. The most recent was a gig at London’s 02 Arena in 2007, when they were so on fire, so majestically sparky, that it made me oddly mournful, because the whole time I was watching I was thinking that this would surely be the last time. Why? Because Mick Jagger, without whose shamanic energy-transference skills the show simply could not go on, was 64, an age that then seemed impossibly old and that The Beatles had designated, in song, as the very essence of pipe-and-slippers.