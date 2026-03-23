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The New York Sun
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Midwives Face Felony Charges For Assisting With Home Births as States Grapple With ‘Maternity Care Deserts’

Prosecutors in Nebraska and beyond are threatening criminal penalties against centuries-old birthing practices even as rural America faces a hospital shortage.

A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman.
A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman. AP/Teresa Crawford
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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