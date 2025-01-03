Mike Johnson Wins Speaker on First Vote in Big Victory for Trump, His Agenda and GOP Unity

The vote is likely a strong early sign that the president-elect will be able to move his legislative agenda through Congress.

Congressman Mike Johnson secured a major victory for President-elect Trump and his agenda after he was re-elected as House speaker on the first ballot in a prolonged vote on Friday.

Mr. Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who is strongly backed by Trump, received 218 votes, while the Democrats’ nominee for speaker, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, received 215 votes.

However, the outcome of the vote was not without drama, as three Republicans initially voted for another candidate, while the Mr. Johnson could only afford to suffer one defection from his party.

After what appeared to be a looming defeat for the speaker, the vote was kept open as Mr. Johnson tried to win over two Republicans who voted for another candidate to avoid heading to a second ballot. After some time, Congressman Keith Self and Congressman Ralph Norman changed their votes to back the Mr. Johnson, giving him a win on the first ballot.

With Republicans’ razor-thin margin in the House, Mr. Johnson could only afford to lose one Republican vote if all lawmakers showed up. Congressman Thomas Massie previously said he would not vote for Mr. Johnson. Republicans won 220 seats in the 2024 election. However, after Congressman Matt Gaetz resigned, they had a 219-215 majority.

In December, Mr. Johnson’s bid to retain the speaker’s gavel appeared to be in peril after a fight over a spending bill that would keep the government funded through March. A bipartisan 1,500-page spending bill was scuttled after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy criticized it. The House voted 366-34 to pass a shorter spending bill that did not include a provision to raise the debt ceiling, as Trump had demanded.

However, the last-minute scramble that occurred to cobble together a spending deal and avert a government shutdown before the holidays raised questions about whether Mr. Johnson would be able to get almost every Republican on board with keeping him as speaker or whether there would be an chaotic repeat of 2023 when lawmakers went through 15 rounds of voting to elect Speaker McCarthy.

Mr. Johnson was elected speaker in October 2023, weeks after the House was thrown into turmoil with Mr. McCarthy’s ouster that was orchestrated by a small group of Republicans.

Mr. Johnson said during an interview on Fox Business Thursday that he believes a “constitutional crisis” could occur if the House did not quickly choose a speaker on Friday.

“Yeah, we would have ourselves a constitutional crisis, I would argue,” he said. “You have to have a speaker to begin and commence the Congress itself.”

Conservative Republicans have sought commitments from the speaker on spending cuts or a decision to name Congressman Chip Roy as the House Rules Committee chairman. Moderate Republicans warned against making such promises in exchange for votes for the speaker’s gavel. Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska told Politico that such deal-making would be like “putting Stalin in charge of Amnesty International.”

The speaker told CNN that he would listen to recommendations from Republicans about improvements on how bills move forward on the House floor, but he said he would not make any deals to secure votes.

The vote was also closely watched to see if Mr. Johnson would be able to wrangle the often fractious caucus to get lawmakers on board to pass Trump’s agenda swiftly. Winning the speaker’s gavel on the first ballot is seen as a potential signal that he could get Republicans on board to pass one big reconciliation bill to pass the bulk of Trump’s plans in one fell swoop.

In a boost for Mr. Johnson’s hope of keeping his job as speaker, he had received Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement. The president-elect had told CNN he believed Mr. Johnson would secure enough votes to continue in the post.