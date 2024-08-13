More School Systems Move To Ban Student Cellphone Use

Indiana, Louisiana, and South Carolina have enacted laws curbing cellphone use during class or throughout the school day.

Cellphones in schools have sparked a national debate, with more than 70 percent of high school teachers identifying them as a significant distraction, according to a recent Pew Research survey.

In response, a growing number of states are taking legislative action to regulate student cellphone use during school hours. This year, at least eight states have introduced measures to address the pervasive issue of student cellphone usage in educational settings.

The initiatives aim to mitigate distractions and address concerns about bullying, sexual exploitation, and the sharing of violent content among students.

Despite the potential benefits of cellphone restrictions, teachers face challenges in enforcing the rules without comprehensive school policies that mandate storing phones in lockers or other designated areas. To counter the challenges, state lawmakers and influential governors are advocating for standardized restrictions across public schools.

Some schools have reported reductions in cellphone-related bullying and physical altercations, the New York Times reports. However, technology’s influence in classrooms extends beyond cellphones, as school-issued laptops and tablets offer distractions like YouTube and video games, potentially affecting student learning negatively.

Following Florida’s lead, states like Indiana, Louisiana, and South Carolina have enacted laws curbing cellphone use during class or throughout the school day, with exceptions. Other states have implemented policies or funding initiatives to assist schools in managing student cellphone usage. For instance, Pennsylvania allocated grants for lockable phone storage bags, and Delaware invested in phone pouch trials.

In Virginia, Governor Youngkin directed state agencies to develop “cellphone-free” education policies by next year. Similarly, Minnesota and Ohio have mandated schools to establish cellphone usage policies. In addition, Governors Newsom of California and Hochul of New York have expressed intentions to collaborate with legislators to address student cellphone use in schools.