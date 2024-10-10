More Than a Dozen Celebrities, Including ‘Bravo’ Host Andy Cohen and ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman, Pay Tribute to the 13 Women Still Held By Hamas

The video was shared on the Hostages and Missing Families Forum’s Instagram which goes by the handle @BringHomeNow.

Andy Cohen, Debra Messing, and nearly a dozen other celebrities are paying tribute to the 13 women still held hostage by Hamas in a new video campaign organized in partnership with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum in their #BringThemHomeNow movement.

The video was released on Monday to commemorate the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack on Israel, during which Hamas killed over 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250. Of the 97 hostages believed to still be held in Gaza, 13 of them are women.

“Thirteen women are still being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. These are their names and their stories,” Bravo host, Andy Cohen, said at the opening of the video.

Thirteen female celebrities appeared one by one to offer up the stories and accomplishments of the 13 women — whose ages span 19 to 70 — still held in captivity. The video also showed photos and recordings of the women before they were taken by Hamas.

The video stars actresses Ginnifer Goodwin, Debra Messing, Mayim Bialik, fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff, Iranian Princess Noor Pahlavi, and a myriad of other actresses and influencers.

Other celebrities paid tribute to those killed on October 7 on social media, including Gal Gadot, Ben Stiller and Barbara Streisand. Ms. Gadot, who is Israeli, posted a message on her Instagram account on Monday, pledging to “never forget” the hostages still in captivity.

“We still have 101 hostages being held captive in Gaza under the most inhumane conditions,” she wrote. “We will never forget them, and we will always fight for their release #BringThemHomeNow.”

Ms. Gadot’s outspoken support for Israel has led her to be the subject of antisemitic attacks online, with some calling for boycotts of her new film, “Snow White,” in which she plays the role of the Wicked Witch. Further controversy ensued after Ms. Gadot’s co-star, Rachel Zegler, appeared to egg on the antisemitic backlash when she told her fans to “always remember, free palestine” right after the trailer’s release.

The “West Side Story” star’s comment quickly racked up tens of thousands of comments, with many calling out her post as an obvious slight of her Israeli co-star.

In the video tribute, Saturday Night Live comedian, Chloe Fineman, offered a story about Romi Gonen, age 24, who is a professional dancer and is known to love leopard print. During her segment, Ms. Fineman put on a leopard print hat in her honor.

The other female hostages mentioned in the video include Romi Naama Levy, Liri Albag, Ofra Keider, Shiri Bibas, Inbar Hayman, Emily Damari, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Doron Steinbrecher, Arbel Yehoud, Daniella Gilboa, and Judy Weinstein Haggai.

In December, Israeli authorities announced that Hayman and Weinstein Haggai were presumed dead. Their bodies remain in Gaza.

The video was shared on the Hostages and Missing Families Forum’s Instagram which goes by the handle @BringHomeNow. “Thirteen powerful voices have joined us in speaking out on each of the women being held hostage,” the group wrote. “Together we can unite worldwide and demand their immediate release.”

The group also included the hashtags #bringthemhomenow, #womenlifefreedom, #turnthehorrorintohope in the caption of the video. The post has since received 82,000 likes and counting.