Mother of Slain Israeli-American Hostage Says She’s Grateful He’s ‘Finally’ at Peace in Tearful Eulogy at Jerusalem

In an emotional eulogy to thousands at a Jerusalem cemetery today, Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s mother said she was at least grateful that he is “finally” at peace. Through her tears, she said she cherishes the short time she was able to spend with her son, and that his absence would leave a hole in her heart for the rest of her life.

Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin addressed the thousands of assembled mourners at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot cemetery today following their son’s murder. He was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival in southern Israel on October 7, and was held hostage for more than 300 days at Gaza.

“Finally, my sweet boy, finally, finally, finally, finally you’re free,” Ms. Goldberg said, growing emotional. “I will love you and I will miss you every single day for the rest of my life, but you’re right here … I just have to teach myself how to feel you in a different way.”

She remembered her son as a kind, funny, thoughtful young man who wanted to travel the world. Ms. Goldberg said that despite her and her family’s heartbreak, they were lucky to have him for as long as they did.

“It’s not that Hersh was perfect, but he was the perfect son for me, and I am so grateful to God and I want to … thank God in front of all of you right now,” Ms. Goldberg said. “For 23 years I was privileged to have the most stunning honor to be Hersh’s mama. I’ll take it and say thank you. I just wish it had been for longer.”

“Now I no longer have to worry about you. I know you are no longer in danger,” she added. “But now my worry shifts to us. … I pray your death will be a turning point in this horrible situation in which we are all entangled.”

Mr. Polin spoke just before his wife, recounting his late son’s childhood and his love for life. Goldberg-Polin’s two sisters, Leebie and Orly, spoke after their mother.

President Herzog addressed the crowd at the beginning of the memorial, apologizing for Israel’s inability to bring him and the five other hostages, whose bodies were recovered alongside Goldberg-Polin’s, home.

“I apologize on behalf of the State of Israel, that we failed to protect you in the terrible disaster of October 7, that we failed to bring you home safely,” the president said. Mr. Herzog added that “decision-makers” as part of the Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams come to an agreement as soon as possible to stop the bloodshed.