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MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Denounced for Suggesting Barron Trump Committed a Felony: Network Could Face Legal Peril

The far-left host says Americans have a ‘reason’ to wonder whether the president’s youngest son registered for the draft, though he provided no evidence, nor did he point to any allegations of a failure to comply with federal law.

Lawrence O'Donnell (L) is facing criticism for suggesting without evidence that Barron Trump may not have registered for the draft.
Lawrence O'Donnell (L) is facing criticism for suggesting without evidence that Barron Trump may not have registered for the draft. MS NOW / Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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