MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Denounced for Suggesting Barron Trump Committed a Felony: Network Could Face Legal Peril

Israel and Lebanon Coordinate Aid Convoy to Christian Villages in Combat Zone
By JOTAM CONFINO|
The far-left host says Americans have a ‘reason’ to wonder whether the president’s youngest son registered for the draft, though he provided no evidence, nor did he point to any allegations of a failure to comply with federal law.
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By MATTHEW RICE|
By STEPHEN MOORE|