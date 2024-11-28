MSNBC Ratings Plummet by Nearly Half Post-Election as Liberal Cable News Viewers Tune Out

The Hallmark Channel is now pulling higher numbers than both CNN and MSNBC.

Ratings for the left-leaning cable news network MSNBC have gone into the tank, with viewership plummeting by nearly half in the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election.

Total viewership for the network has dropped 47 percent since the election to 644,000 viewers, according to Nielsen data. Viewers in the crucial and coveted 25-54 demographic shrunk to 63,000 during primetime viewing hours, Nielsen says.

The numbers are even bleaker when compared to rival Fox News Channel, which has seen its ratings soar to 3.2 million and an 86 percent year-over-year increase in the same vital demographic, according to Mediaite.

MSNBC’s ratings for the total day are also down to 497,000 viewers and 49,000 in the 25-54 demo. The network’s flagship morning program, Morning Joe, has seen a viewership drop of nearly 40 percent since its co-hosts announced on the show that they had met with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

CNN has also seen a steep decline in viewers, but less severe. They’ve seen their total audience dip by a third. Fewer people are now watching both news networks than are watching entertainment icons like the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark, known for airing an endless barrage of feel-good holiday movies from November through the end of the year, gained a steady audience, averaging 526,000 viewers at any given time, higher viewership than both MSNBC and CNN, according to Forbes.

The debut weekend for the holiday programming made the channel the No.1 entertainment network on cable for women over 18, beating out HGTV, Investigation Discovery, and TLC.