‘Multiple People’ Could Be Charged in Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Death: Report

An autopsy report indicated that Perry died from acute effects of ketamine.

Authorities are “nearing the conclusion” of their investigation into the ketamine-related death of actor Matthew Perry and “multiple people” may face charges, according to a new report.

The final decision on whether to press charges will rest with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which declined to comment on the matter as of Tuesday, People reported.

Known for his role in the television show “Friends,” Perry died on October 28 at the age of 54. His death was ruled accidental. An autopsy report, obtained by People in December, indicated that Perry died from acute effects of ketamine.

Additional contributing factors included drowning, coronary artery disease, and effects of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner closed its investigation into Perry’s death in December. However, in May, the Los Angeles Police Department began a separate probe to understand the circumstances surrounding his overdose. The LAPD’s inquiry began shortly after the medical examiner’s report was released.

The LAPD has been collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspector to trace the source of the ketamine that led to Perry’s death.