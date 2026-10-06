New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The Connecticut senator travels to the Middle East hawking his own foreign policy agenda.
Senator Chris Murphy’s magical Mideast tour is his opportunity for lobbying Saudi and Qatari potentates against President Trump. In the process, one of the Democratic party’s top advocates of wrongheaded foreign policy is praising some of the world’s worst human rights violators. Once-honored principles are tossed by the wayside to promote the goals of endangering America’s ally, Israel, and appeasing an enemy, the Islamic Republic of Iran.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Senator Chris Murphy’s magical Mideast tour is his opportunity for lobbying Saudi and Qatari potentates against President Trump. In the process, one of the Democratic party’s top advocates of wrongheaded foreign policy is praising some of the world’s worst human rights violators. Once-honored principles are tossed by the wayside to promote the goals of endangering America’s ally, Israel, and appeasing an enemy, the Islamic Republic of Iran.
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