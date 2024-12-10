Musical Inspired by Viral Olympic Breakdancer ‘Raygun’ Cancelled After Lawyers Claim Trademark Infringement

The creator of the musical, Steph Broadbridge, says attorneys told her she could not perform some dances because their client ‘owns’ them.

A musical parody based on the viral breakdancing sensation known as “Raygun” from the 2024 Olympics has been cancelled after lawyers got involved.

The Australian breakdancer Rachael Gunn, known as “Raygun,” went viral for some of her unusual moves, such as the “kangaroo,” where she imitated the hopping motion of a kangaroo. Despite her internet fame, Ms. Gunn did not win any points in the Olympics. She signaled in November that she would step back from competitive breaking following the merciless mockery she endured after the games.

Her story inspired a musical, “Raygun: The Musical,” which was scheduled to debut over the weekend in Australia but was abruptly cancelled. In a video posted on Instagram, the creator of the music, Steph Broadbridge, said that lawyers from Ms. Gunn’s legal team shut down the show.

“They were concerned I was damaging her brand, which I would never do. She doesn’t need me to do that,” Ms. Broadbridge said. “They were very concerned that people would think that Rachael Gunn was affiliated with the musical.”

She also said Ms. Gunn’s lawyers told her she could not perform the “kangaroo dance” because the Olympic break dancer “owns” it. “That one did puzzle me, I mean, that’s an Olympic-level dance,” she said.

Representatives for Ms. Gunn did not respond to a request for comment by the Sun by the time of publication.

However, her legal team said in a statement to the Guardian, “While we have immense respect for the credible work and effort that has gone into the development of the show, we must take necessary steps to safeguard Rachael’s creative rights and the integrity of her work.”

“This action is not intended to diminish the contributions of others, but rather to ensure her brand is properly represented and protected in all future endeavors,” they added.

Her attorneys also said “Raygun” is in the process of being trademarked and the “use of the ‘Raygun’ name by a comedian without approval has caused confusion among the public, potentially leading them to believe that ‘Raygun: The Musical’ had Rachael’s endorsement or approval.”

Despite the legal setback, Ms. Broadbridge vowed the show will “be back soon” but with “a whole new story arc to add.” She also said she would change the spelling of the name and refund the tickets for people who were unable to see the show.