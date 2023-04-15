The New York Sun

Muslim Call to Prayer Will Be Heard at Dawn at Minneapolis, in First for Major American City

The city council unanimously agreed to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions.

AP/Jessie Wardarski
The director of the Islamic Association of North America, Yusuf Abdulle, standing, with other Muslims praying at the Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center at Minneapolis in 2022. AP/Jessie Wardarski
ASSOCIATED PRESS
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Minneapolis will allow broadcasts of the Muslim call to prayer at all hours, becoming the first major American city to allow the announcement or “adhan” to be heard over speakers five times a day, year-round.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously agreed Thursday to amend the city’s noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. The vote came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“The Constitution doesn’t sleep at night,” the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Jaylani Hussein, said after the vote. He said the action at Minneapolis shows the world that a “nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise.”

Minneapolis has had a flourishing population of East African immigrants since at least the 1990s, and mosques now are common. Three of 13 members of the council identify as Muslim. The decision drew no organized community opposition. Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign the measure next week.

“Minneapolis has become a city for all religions,” said Imam Mohammed Dukuly of Masjid An-Nur mosque in Minneapolis, who was among several Muslim leaders who witnessed the vote.

Three years ago, city officials worked with the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque to allow the adhan to be broadcast outdoors five times daily during Ramadan. 

Prayers are said when light appears at dawn, at noon, at mid- to late afternoon, at sunset and when the night sky appears. In Minnesota, dawn arrives as early as before 5:30 a.m. in summer, while sunset at the solstice happens after 9 p.m.

The city allowed year-round broadcasts last year, but only between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. — typically excluding early morning prayer and sometimes night prayer.

At a recent public hearing, Christian and Jewish leaders expressed support for extending the hours for the adhan.

One council member, Lisa Goodman, who on Thursday was observing the final day of Passover, said the Jewish call to prayer — which is generally spoken rather than broadcast — doesn’t face legal restrictions. Observers said church bells regularly toll for Christians.

“It’s something I grew up with, but not my children,” another council member, Jamal Osman, said, adding that hearing the call to prayer from local mosques brings him joy.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
