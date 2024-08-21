MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Shaves Signature Mustache to Go Incognito at DNC, Gets an Earful

‘I didn’t think I’d get recognized!’ he exclaimed when a DNC attendee saw through his disguise.

Mike Lindell, the chief executive of MyPillow and one of the nation’s most prominent election deniers, is attending the Democratic National Convention in disguise, leading him to get into screaming matches with attendees.

Mr. Lindell, who shaved his famous mustache in order to avoid being recognized, has been wearing a straw fedora and sunglasses inside the United Center where Democrats are gathering to nominate Vice President Harris.

He’s been calling in live to an unknown YouTube show.

“I didn’t think I’d get recognized!” he exclaimed when a DNC attendee saw through his disguise. She proceeded to yell at him about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Later, Mr. Lindell and a young man who was filming him live for YouTube show, was accosted by a pro-Harris TikTok star who goes by the username Pearlmania, and whose real name is Alex Pearlman.

“F— you Mike Lindell! Go back to your f—ing hole!” Mr. Pearlman yelled. Two men who were accompanying Mr. Pearlman, whose names are not known, took selfie videos with Mr. Lindell and screamed at him, calling him an “insurrectionist” and a threat to democracy.