Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Derides Outgoing First Lady as ‘Lady McBiden’ in Interview

Speaker Pelosi’s daughter is not holding back in her criticisms of Jill Biden after the outgoing First Lady lamented the former speaker’s instrumental role in pushing President Biden aside last year and forcing him into retirement after more than 50 years in public life. The speaker emeritus and the 46th president have reportedly not spoken in months.

In an interview with Politico’s Jonathan Martin, Alexandra Pelosi — the documentary filmmaker and youngest child of Mrs. Pelosi — dismissed Ms. Biden’s criticism of her mother, saying that the Bidens ought to be thankful instead of critical of the former speaker.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” Ms. Pelosi said of the first lady, comparing her to the power-hungry Lady MacBeth in William Shakespeare’s play who schemed her way into becoming Queen of Scotland. “There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them.”

Ms. Pelosi’s comments about the departing first lady come just days after Ms. Biden lamented the fact that the elder Ms. Pelosi seemingly threw away a five-decade-long friendship for the sake of politics.

“Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded. … I learned a lot about human nature,” the first lady told the Washington Post in an interview on Wednesday. “We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing.”

The former speaker was instrumental in ending President Biden’s political career and in installing her longtime friend and ally, Vice President Harris, as this year’s Democratic nominee. In an interview with NBC News, one House Democrat, Congresswoman Angie Craig, said that the decision to push Mr. Biden aside saved dozens of House Democrats from losing their seats this year in a 1994-style wipeout.

Mr. Biden is preparing to leave office with some of the worst end-of-term approval ratings of the modern era, coming in below President Carter but above President George W. Bush. He has maintained that he would have won a second term if given the opportunity to run, though he admitted to USA Today’s Susan Page in his own exit interview that he was unsure if he would be physically capable of doing the job for another four years.