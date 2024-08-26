The New York Sun

NASA’s Asteroid-Bashing Mission May Have Knocked a Moon Off its Orbit

The mission aimed to test whether a spacecraft could alter the course of an asteroid.

NASA/Johns Hopkins APL
An image of Dimorphos before impact, taken when the spacecraft was about seven miles from the asteroid and two seconds before impact. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Researchers have just discovered that when NASA blasted an asteroid moon two years ago, it resulted in significant alterations to its shape and potentially set it on a new trajectory.

In 2022, NASA conducted the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, targeting the asteroid moon Dimorphos. The mission, designed as a planetary defense experiment, aimed to test whether a spacecraft could alter the course of an asteroid by colliding with it.

Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the larger asteroid Didymos, was chosen as the target.

The impact did more than just change Dimorphos’s course, according to a professor of astronomy at the University of Maryland and a lead researcher on the DART mission, Derek Richardson.

“One of the biggest surprises was how much the shape of Dimorphos changed as a result of the DART mission,” Mr. Richardson said in a university release. “This result contradicts that idea and indicates that something more complex is at work here. Furthermore, the impact-induced change in Dimorphos’ shape likely changed how it interacts with Didymos.”

Before the collision, Dimorphos had a hamburger-like shape, but the impact stretched it into a football shape. The unexpected change in shape challenges existing scientific theories about the formation of asteroid moons.

Scientists previously believed these moons would naturally elongate over time, always orienting their long axis toward their parent asteroid. The DART mission’s findings, however, show that Dimorphos transitioned from a squished to a stretched form due to the impact.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

