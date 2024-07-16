National Anthem at MLB Home Run Derby Goes Horribly Wrong

‘That rendition of the national anthem was more harmful to America than Pearl Harbor,’ one X user wrote.

Ingrid Andress’s performance of the national anthem at Monday’s Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, has gone viral and prompted widespread backlash on social media.

The 32-year-old country artist, who has been a Grammy Award nominee four times including Best New Artist in 2021, now finds herself compared to other infamous anthem performances.

“That rendition of the national anthem was more harmful to America than Pearl Harbor,” one X user wrote. “The worst National Anthem I’ve ever heard,” added another.

Definitely one of the anthems of all time pic.twitter.com/LvSYSmR1wF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 16, 2024

Third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies, Alec Boh, appeared to be stifling laughter as he listened to the rendition, in which Ms. Andress often sang off key and missed notes altogether.

Some social media users likened the performance to Fergie’s rendition of the song at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. “Fergie can finally rest,” joked one X user.

“I’m a risk-taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone,” Fergie said afterward. “I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Another notorious rendition was Roseanne Barr’s 1990 rendition at a San Diego Padres game, where she loudly sang the lyrics while grabbing her crotch and spitting on the pitcher’s mound.



