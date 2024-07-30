The New York Sun

National Association of Black Journalists Convention Co-Chairwoman Resigns To Protest Trump Appearance

‘While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format,’ the co-chairwoman says.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
President Trump during his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on July 24, 2024, at Charlotte, North Carolina. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

The co-chairwoman of this year’s National Association of Black Journalists convention announced that she is stepping down from her position as a protest against President Trump planning to attend the gathering.

The NABJ said in a statement Monday that Trump would participate in a question-and-answer session that would “concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.”

In response, the convention co-chairwoman, Karen Attiah, said she would be withdrawing.

“I have decided to step down as co-chair from this year’s #NABJ24 convention in Chicago,” Ms. Attiah said in a post. “To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck. For everyone else, I’m looking forward to meeting and reconnecting with all of you in the Windy City.”

She added, “While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format.”

The association, which represents some 4,000 Black journalists across America, is holding the convention at Chicago beginning Wednesday. Trump is scheduled to appear on the convention’s first day.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun.

