Missile Defense Rocket Tested
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile early yesterday. The Minuteman III dummy warheads traveled about 4,200 miles before hitting a water target in the Marshall Islands. The purpose is to test the defense system’s reliability and accuracy.