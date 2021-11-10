The Wyden’s Father-Son Story Bolsters Hope for the American Dream

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The most interesting story I saw today appears on a Fox Website under the headline: “Oregon senator Ron Wyden’s millionaire son blasts dad and ‘cronies’ for hating the American dream.” Adam Wyden, the Oregon democrat’s son and a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager, blasted his dad in a Sunday night tweet.

“Why does he hate us/ the American dream so much????” the Florida based hedge fund manager wrote. “And the reality is: most legislators have never built anything… So I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down.” And then came the prodigal son’s game plan: “Thankfully, I think I can compound faster than my dad and his cronies can confiscate it.”

So there. We have a penetrating analysis, a devastating critique, and a hard-edged combat action plan. I don’t know Mr. Wyden Jr. I wish I did. Count me as an admirer. All this shows what good common sense the younger generation has. Of course, to me everyone’s the younger generation. It does make me hopeful about the future of our nation.

Now, I’ve known Senator Wyden many years and always respected him. We did work together during the pandemic on tax policy in the Senate Finance Committee. There was a time when Mr. Wyden was a true pro-growth tax reformer — i.e., lower the rates, broaden the base.

Recently, though, his statements suggest he’s become a socialist class warrior seeking to confiscate wealth, punish success, and damage investment, jobs, wages, and the economy. My friend, Wyden the Elder, has been kind of hounding Elon Musk, whom I met briefly in the White House, and whom I admire enormously. Referencing Mr. Musk’s question to the twitterverse on whether he should sell his valuable stock and pay less capital gains tax, Senator Wyden complained in a tweet, “it’s time for the billionaires income tax.”

The idea of taxing unrealized capital gains is a bad idea.

Since the income tax started in 1913, , as far as I know, unrealized gains have never been considered ordinary income. When there is a transaction — i.e. a sale — then there’s taxable income. This wealth tax idea does truly confiscate the wealth of successful people.

By the way, today’s billionaires mostly weren’t billionaires when they started out. This crazy wealth tax idea would go all the way back and tax them upfront at 28% or more. Look, behind all this wealth tax stuff, which was tried and failed in Europe (even France ended it), truly is redistribution stuff.

The new progressive leftwing rallying cry of equity means we’re all equal — not at the starting line, which is the American way, but now at the finish line, which is the un-American way. This is socialism, pure and simple. Better to keep our great America first system of free enterprise capitalism, which has created more bounty for more people, more often than any other country or system in history.

We need to reward success, not punish it. As Wyden the younger tweeted, “I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try to tear stuff down.” Well, like Adam Wyden, I would devoutly prefer building things up, not tearing them down. Successful millionaires and billionaires have created millions of businesses and hundreds of millions of jobs down through the centuries.

They produce so we can consume. They increase wages, productivity, and family incomes. They create things that no one ever dreamed about. And then make them cheap enough so typical blue collar middle class families can afford them.

I could go on, but to Senator Wyden, I say, it’s not personal. We simply disagree on a key issues. I say to the younger Mr. Wyden, Atta boy.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News.