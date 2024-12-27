NATO Bolsters Military Presence in Baltic After Suspected Russian Sabotage Severs Vital Power Cable

NATO officials announced Friday that they will boost its military presence in the Baltic Sea in the wake of a suspected sabotage of an undersea power cable.

The decision comes two days after an incident in which the Estlink 2 cable, which links power grids between Finland and Estonia, was severed after an oil tanker believed to be part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” intentionally damaged the cable, according to a report from Agence France Presse.

“We’ve got the situation under control, and we have to continue to work together vigilantly to make sure that our critical infrastructure is not damaged by outsiders,” President Stubb of Finland said on Friday.

In response, NATO’s Western military alliance chief Mark Rutte said in a post on X that he spoke with Mr. Stubb about the investigation into the possibility of sabotage.

“I expressed my full solidarity and support. #NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea,” he wrote.

In a separate post, Mr. Rutte also spoke with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal.

“#NATO stands in solidarity with Allies and condemns any attacks on critical infrastructure,” he wrote. “We are following investigations by #Estonia & #Finland, and we stand ready to provide further support.”

Investigators are focusing on the Eagle S, a Cook Islands-registered vessel, in connection with the Estlink 2 cable damage. Finnish Coast Guard officials boarded the ship and anchored it in the Gulf of Finland after noting its misplaced anchor and suspicious speed reduction over the cable area.

The vessel departed from St. Petersburg bound for Egypt and is suspected to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet.”

The probe of the latest incident comes after multiple disruptions of telecommunications lines that possibly involved Russians and a gas pipeline explosion in the Baltic two years ago.

Estonia’s foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, recently characterized the damage to the Estlink 2, which plays a crucial role in supplying electricity to the country, as a deliberate attack.

“We must understand that damage to submarine infrastructure has become more systematic and thus must be regarded as attacks against our vital structures,” Mr. Tsahkna said in a press release.

“In addition to circumventing sanctions, the shadow fleet is a security threat in the Baltic Sea, and we cannot just sit and watch.”