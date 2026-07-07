NATO Chief Says Europe Is Making Rapid Progress Boosting Defense Spending

‘Watch What I Do,’ Fetterman Says
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ahead of NATO’s annual summit scheduled at Ankara on Tuesday, Secretary General Mark Rutte painted a rosy picture of commitments from most alliance members to reach higher spending targets.
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