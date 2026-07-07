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The New York Sun
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NATO Chief Says Europe Is Making Rapid Progress Boosting Defense Spending

Ahead of NATO’s annual summit scheduled at Ankara on Tuesday, Secretary General Mark Rutte painted a rosy picture of commitments from most alliance members to reach higher spending targets.

The secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, speaks at a pre-summit press conference on July 06, 2026 at Ankara, Turkey. Ankara is hosting the 2026 NATO Summit on July 7–8, bringing together leaders from all 32 member states, including President Trump.
The secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte, speaks at a pre-summit press conference on July 06, 2026 at Ankara, Turkey. Ankara is hosting the 2026 NATO Summit on July 7–8, bringing together leaders from all 32 member states, including President Trump. Chris McGrath/Getty Images
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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