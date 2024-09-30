Netflix Cancellations Skyrocket After its Co-Founder Endorses Harris and Donates $7 Million 

Netflix saw its highest day of cancellations this year after the donation was revealed.

Streaming giant Netflix saw a surge in cancellations after the company’s co-founder and chairman, Reed Hastings, endorsed Vice President Harris.

Bloomberg reports that the company, which typically has some of the most loyal subscribers in the streaming industry, saw the rate of cancellations almost triple in July to 2.8 percent.

The outlet noted that the surge came after the company announced that it would end its lowest-priced plan without advertising.

Still, it said the five-day uptick in cancellations after Democratic mega-donor Mr. Hastings endorsed the vice president and donated $7 million to a pro-Harris super PAC was “unusual, even for July.”

Following Mr. Hastings’ endorsement, supporters of President Trump called for a boycott of the company.

According to Bloomberg, the impact of the latest surge in cancellations is yet to be seen. The outlet notes that the question should be answered soon, as the company will post its financial reports later this month.

Mr. Hastings has not made his political views a secret. In 2016, he claimed, “Trump would destroy much of what is great about America.” In recent years, he and his wife have donated more than $20 million to Democrats.

At the beginning of July, he became one of the biggest Democratic donors to call for President Biden to step aside to improve the party’s chances of defeating Trump in November.