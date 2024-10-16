Nevada Collegiate Volleyball Team Joins Growing Boycott Against Trans Athlete; Governor Backs Decision

The fifth team to forfeit match against San Jose State is sparking renewed debate on transgender participation in women’s sports.

The University of Nevada’s collegiate women’s volleyball team has become the fifth team to forfeit a match against San Jose State due to a transitioned athlete on the team. The Nevada Wolf Pack received rousing support from the state’s governor for their decision.

“The student athletes at the University of Nevada, Reno have determined that they do not want to play against San Jose State University, and I wholeheartedly respect the decision of the players,” Governor Lombardo said in a post on his X account, in which he also called out the National Collegiate Athletic Association, saying they were “irresponsible” for not addressing the issue of trans athletes consistently.

“No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don’t feel safe — period,” Mr. Lombardo added.

The team first announced in a statement to the sports website Outkick that they were joining several other schools in their division that opted not to play against the San Jose State Spartans on October 26, due to what they perceive as an unfair advantage against their player Blaire Fleming who transitioned to female in her teens.

“We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University,” the statement reads. “We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”

The team’s unified statement was made in response to a statement that school officials sent to Outkick on October 3, stating that they were not consulted before its release.

“The University of Nevada volleyball team remains focused on its upcoming matches with UNLV and San Diego State and intends to play its remaining Mountain West schedule, including the match with San José State University on October 26,” the statement said.

“The University will continue to abide by the NCAA, Mountain West Conference, and USA Volleyball rules and regulations as well as the laws and Constitution of the State of Nevada.”

The preemptive move by the brass at the University of Nevada Reno came after Utah State University forfeited weeks before its matchup against San Jose on October 23.

Mr. Lombardo is the latest governor to come out to defend student athletes in their state forfeiting the game rather than playing against Blaire Fleming.

“I am in full support of the decision by @wyoathletics to forego playing its volleyball match against San Jose State. It is important we stand for integrity and fairness in female athletics,” Governor Gordon wrote on X in September after the Wyoming State Cowgirls forfeited their matchup against San Jose State.

The issues and debate surrounding transgender athletes have been a focal point of President Trump while on the campaign trail, and he has vowed to “keep men out of women’s sports” if re-elected.

At a Town Hall hosted by Fox News in the swing state of Georgia on Tuesday and aired the following day, Trump reaffirmed his stance when someone in the crowd asked what he would do about the issue.

“You just ban it! The President bans it!” he said.