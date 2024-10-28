New Jersey Town Sets Age Limit for Halloween Trick-or-Treaters

A recent poll found a majority of respodents believe trick-or-treating should end between ages 13 and 14.

In a move officials say is intended to enhance Halloween safety, a New Jersey town is implementing age restrictions for trick-or-treaters this year.

Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County has introduced a restriction this year for children aged 12 and above. Meanwhile, Pennsauken, located in Camden County, has enforced a law since 2017 that prohibits children over 14 from trick-or-treating.

“Trick or treating is for kids, not adults. Anyone over the age of 14 cannot go out trick or treating, unless you’re acting as a chaperone,” says Pennsauken’s website. The policy specifies that chaperones are not permitted to collect candy themselves but may assist their children in sorting their haul once they return home.

While Upper Deerfield Township’s age cap is largely advisory and officials say it will not be strictly enforced, it reflects a broader trend across the United States. Since the 1970s, various counties have imposed similar regulations.

In Chesapeake, Virginia, laws limiting trick-or-treating to those under 13 were initially enacted to prevent older teens from harassing younger participants. Although originally accompanied by penalties, the Chesapeake City Council revised the law in 2019 to raise the age limit to 14 and eliminate jail time for violations.

A Fairleigh Dickinson University poll surveyed 800 Americans on this topic, finding that while 25 percent oppose age limits, the majority believe trick-or-treating should end between ages 13 and 14. The study revealed a generational divide, as older respondents favor ending the tradition at 13, while younger individuals support more inclusive participation, The Mirror reported.