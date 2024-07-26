The New York Sun

Join
National

New ‘Jetsons Law’ Paves Way For Flying Cars Starting August 1

But flying cars will be prohibited from taking off directly from roadways.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
An EH216-S vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft flies during a demonstration at the Tsukuba Flying Car Test Field on March 21, 2024, at Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Flying cars will soon be allowed on Minnesota’s roads — and in the sky — thanks to newly passed legislation known as the “Jetsons law.”

The new law, which takes effect August 1, officially defines a “roadable aircraft” as a vehicle capable of both driving on public highways and flying, according to KMSP-TV. This includes hybrids that can transition from a car to an airplane, with the ability to take off and land at designated airfields.

The legislation simplifies the registration process for these dual-purpose vehicles, allowing drivers to use a tail number — typically assigned to planes — instead of traditional license plates. On the road, these vehicles will be treated like regular cars, but they must adhere to Federal Aviation Administration rules when airborne.

In addition, flying cars will be prohibited from taking off directly from roadways, ensuring safety standards are met.

Minnesota follows New Hampshire in regulating flying cars. The term “Jetsons law” refers to the iconic 1980s cartoon that featured futuristic flying vehicles, set in the year 2062.

Several companies are already developing flying cars, although none have reached full-scale production yet. One popular model, the Alef Model A, made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show in 2023. The company anticipates a selling price of around $300,000 and hopes to begin production in 2025.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use