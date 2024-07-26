New ‘Jetsons Law’ Paves Way For Flying Cars Starting August 1

But flying cars will be prohibited from taking off directly from roadways.

Flying cars will soon be allowed on Minnesota’s roads — and in the sky — thanks to newly passed legislation known as the “Jetsons law.”

The new law, which takes effect August 1, officially defines a “roadable aircraft” as a vehicle capable of both driving on public highways and flying, according to KMSP-TV. This includes hybrids that can transition from a car to an airplane, with the ability to take off and land at designated airfields.

The legislation simplifies the registration process for these dual-purpose vehicles, allowing drivers to use a tail number — typically assigned to planes — instead of traditional license plates. On the road, these vehicles will be treated like regular cars, but they must adhere to Federal Aviation Administration rules when airborne.

In addition, flying cars will be prohibited from taking off directly from roadways, ensuring safety standards are met.

Minnesota follows New Hampshire in regulating flying cars. The term “Jetsons law” refers to the iconic 1980s cartoon that featured futuristic flying vehicles, set in the year 2062.

Several companies are already developing flying cars, although none have reached full-scale production yet. One popular model, the Alef Model A, made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show in 2023. The company anticipates a selling price of around $300,000 and hopes to begin production in 2025.